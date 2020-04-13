1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

