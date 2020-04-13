Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$37.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.25.

Get Empire alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.