Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 697,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $14.55 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.