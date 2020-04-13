Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zynga by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Zynga by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $53,276.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,705 shares of company stock worth $3,716,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

