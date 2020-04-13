National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

