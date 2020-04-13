Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

