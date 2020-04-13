Capital One Financial’s (COF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of COF stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

