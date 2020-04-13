Capital One Financial’s (COF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.13.
Shares of COF stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.