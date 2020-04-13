State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,020 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

