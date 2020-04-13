M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.