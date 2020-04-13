Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

CLNC stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.72%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

