Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.77-0.79 for the period.

NYSE SRC opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

