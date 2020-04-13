-$0.09 EPS Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.06. Noble Energy also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,646,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

