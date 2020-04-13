Deutsche Bank Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $124.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.