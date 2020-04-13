Raymond James Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $110.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

