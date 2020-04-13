Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $236.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $184.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

