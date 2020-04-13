Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTZ. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.59. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

