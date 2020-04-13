BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

