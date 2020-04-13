Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,449 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20. Insiders have bought a total of 18,506 shares of company stock worth $290,834 in the last three months.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.