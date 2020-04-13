Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

