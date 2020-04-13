BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.68 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)

