Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

