Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of GGM stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
