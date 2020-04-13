Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of GOF stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

