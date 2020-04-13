Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of GOF stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
