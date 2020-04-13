Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

