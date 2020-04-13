INVESCO HIGH IN/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
IHIT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
