INVESCO HIGH IN/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

IHIT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

