L Brands (LB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):
- 4/2/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/30/2020 – L Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/19/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/2/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 2/24/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
- 2/21/2020 – L Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.
- 2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
LB stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
