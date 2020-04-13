L Brands (LB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):

4/2/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – L Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/19/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/24/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

LB stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in L Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

