Hammerson (HMSO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hammerson (LON: HMSO):

4/9/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 83 ($1.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 356 ($4.68).

4/2/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/30/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

3/30/2020 – Hammerson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/17/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/21/2020 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Hammerson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 82.24 ($1.08) on Monday. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $630.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.62.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Hammerson plc will post 3070.0001852 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

