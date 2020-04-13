Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $96.61 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.