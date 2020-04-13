Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at VTB Capital

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TKC stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

