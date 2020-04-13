CIBC Downgrades Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) to Neutral

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

