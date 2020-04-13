PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,454. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

