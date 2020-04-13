AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $4.38 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

