Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,224 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

