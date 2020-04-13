Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $57.64 on Monday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

