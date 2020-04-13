Imperial Capital Trims Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Target Price to $7.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $5.91 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

