Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

