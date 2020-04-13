BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

