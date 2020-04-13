Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.28.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.