Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

