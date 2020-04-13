Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Shares of SYK opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.17. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 200.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

