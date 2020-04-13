Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $36.95 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,213,574 shares of company stock worth $48,473,991.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

