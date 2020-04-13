BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

BBF stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.