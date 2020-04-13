Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

