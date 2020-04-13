Franklin Resources Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

