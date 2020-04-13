Analysts Expect Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. Immunic reported earnings of ($8.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

