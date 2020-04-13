All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $171,172.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

