Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.
Featured Article: Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.