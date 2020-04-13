Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

