Smartshare Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Smartshare has a total market cap of $293,728.23 and $106,667.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

