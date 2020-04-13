Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Remme has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $948,482.22 and approximately $91,473.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Kuna, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

