Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.81 million and $6,307.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

